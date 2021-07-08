Purple Mattress maker to bring 500 jobs to Henry County

Purple Innovation, Inc., which announced it was creating more than 300 jobs in the Henry County city last year, plans to create a customer service center that will open in spring 2022. Once up and running, Purple will have more than 800 jobs in the south metro Atlanta community.

“A year ago, we welcomed the news that Purple Innovation chose Henry County for its first production facility outside of its home state of Utah,” Henry Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said in a statement. “We are honored that they have not only chosen to expand their manufacturing facility, but will add one of their other business units in the new customer care center to the Henry County campus.”