Porsche to build multimillion-dollar project near Atlanta headquarters

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. announced Wednesday the company will build a multimillion-dollar development adjacent to its North American headquarters in Atlanta.
Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the project will include construction of the Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, followed by a Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility, and an extension of the track at the Porsche Experience Center.
The company did not disclose the cost of the project.
“Porsche is committed to the United States and our American hometown of Atlanta,” said Kjell Gruner, newly appointed president and CEO of PCNA. “We see a prime opportunity to continue enhancing the customer experience by expanding our campus for faster service at a unique location next to the world’s busiest airport. This also starts a longer-term expansion of the successful Porsche Experience Center Atlanta.”
The new 33-acre project adds to the existing 27-acre headquarters. The first stage of the development, which starts construction this month, will be a Porsche Service Center, independently developed, owned and operated jointly by Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter.
“It’s a pleasure to see Porsche grow their U.S. footprint right here in Georgia, in partnership with their two Atlanta area dealers,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement from the company. “Georgia’s automotive industry is a $3 billion economic driver in our state, and Porsche is an important part of our success story.”
The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta will be a 20,815 square foot facility on 2.5 acres of land. It will include 13 lift bays to service customer vehicles, a Porsche Driver’s Selection boutique, as well as a reception area and waiting lounge for customers. The expected completion date for the service center is the third quarter of 2021.