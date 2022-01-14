Porsche starts new year with two new executives

Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America, Inc. recently announced that Ayesha Coker has been named vice president of marketing.
Coker is the second new appointment to the company’s nine-member executive leadership team in recent months following Margareta Mahlstedt becoming vice president of customer experience.
Coker was previously the director of experiential marketing for Porsche and succeeds Pedro Mota. Coker has led the German automaker’s experiential brand marketing, strategic partnerships, sports marketing, motorsport and the Porsche Club of America.
She has also overseen the operations of the Porsche Track Experience, Porsche Travel Experience as well as the Porsche Experience Centers here in Atlanta and in Los Angeles.
Mahlstedt joined the company in October 2021 after leading marketing for Porsche Cars Great Britain. As vice president of customer experience, Mahlstedt is responsible for CRM practices, customer satisfaction, market research, vehicle initial quality, and overseeing Porsche Contact Center operations.
“Ayesha and Margareta bring new energy, unique perspectives and significant experience to the Executive Committee,” said Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of PCNA. “With over 15 years in the automotive industry – and 10 of those years dedicated to the Porsche brand – Ayesha has demonstrated that she is equipped for the task at hand in her new role. Similarly, Margareta’s proven knowledge and passion for the brand will allow her to take the customer experience in the U.S. market to the next level.”
