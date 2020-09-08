Porsche partnering with Atlanta start-up to host local food giveaways

During a pair of events scheduled for later this month at Porsche’s Experience Center in Atlanta, the automaker and Goodr (a local “social impact startup working to end hunger and reduce food waste”) plan to distribute two weeks’ worth of groceries to a total of 500 families.

“Goodr’s commitment to feeding those in need year-round is more important than ever right now. We applaud their dedication to putting food on tables instead of letting it go to waste,” Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a news release. “Porsche is proud to partner with this exemplary organization to support families during the pandemic, in the communities where we work and live.”