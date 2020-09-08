Porsche partnering with Atlanta start-up to host local food giveaways

Porsche is teaming with an Atlanta-based start-up to feed local families that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
During a pair of events scheduled for later this month at Porsche’s Experience Center in Atlanta, the automaker and Goodr (a local “social impact startup working to end hunger and reduce food waste”) plan to distribute two weeks’ worth of groceries to a total of 500 families.
“Goodr’s commitment to feeding those in need year-round is more important than ever right now. We applaud their dedication to putting food on tables instead of letting it go to waste,” Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a news release. “Porsche is proud to partner with this exemplary organization to support families during the pandemic, in the communities where we work and live.”
The drive-through distribution events will take place Sept. 18 and 25. Registration is required and will start Tuesday morning at PorschePopupATL.Splashthat.com.
About 20 pounds of food — including fresh produce, meat and shelf-stable items — will be distributed to each participating family, depending on its size, officials said.
Porsche’s local Experience Center also serves as the company’s North American headquarters. It is located at One Porsche Drive in Atlanta, just off I-75 near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Porsche and Goodr are also teaming up for similar events in Los Angeles.
“During these challenging times so many families do not know where their next meal is coming from,” said Jasmine Crowe, Goodr’s founder and CEO. “These partnerships bring hope to people even in their darkest times as we will provide 1,000 families with groceries.”