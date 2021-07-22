ajc logo
Porsche opens nation’s first freestanding service center on its Atlanta campus

The first freestanding Porsche service center in the United States has opened its doors near the busy Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, with 13 lift bays and a design focused on customer comfort and convenience, is the first step of a multi-million dollar investment in new features on the campus of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
The first freestanding Porsche service center in the United States has opened its doors near the busy Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, with 13 lift bays and a design focused on customer comfort and convenience, is the first step of a multi-million dollar investment in new features on the campus of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Local News
By Todd C. Duncan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Porsche has opened the nation’s first freestanding service center on the campus of its North American headquarters near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta is a 22,000-square foot facility, with 12,000 square feet dedicated to servicing vehicles and is the first project in a multimillion-dollar effort at Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). That initiative also includes a significant expansion of the existing Porsche Experience Center track.

The service center will boast 13 lift bays and its interior design uses the “Destination Porsche” corporate architecture first piloted in the U.S. at Porsche Palm Springs in 2019.

“Having the Service Center kick off our exciting expansion plans at our headquarters in Atlanta highlights our shared commitment to the customer experience,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “To see two dealerships come together to create a first-class and very convenient service experience is a significant milestone. We appreciate their investment and we think our customers will as well.”

The first freestanding Porsche service center in the United States has opened its doors near the busy Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, with 13 lift bays and a design focused on customer comfort and convenience, is the first step of a multi-million dollar investment in new features on the campus of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
The first freestanding Porsche service center in the United States has opened its doors near the busy Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, with 13 lift bays and a design focused on customer comfort and convenience, is the first step of a multi-million dollar investment in new features on the campus of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta is owned and operated jointly by Porsche Atlanta Perimeter and Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta. The two dealerships spearheaded the development of the 2.5-acre site in close collaboration with PCNA.

“The Service Center is one great way to meet the expectations of a growing customer base in the Atlanta region,” said Peter Hennessy of Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta. “We are thrilled to provide another service option for Porsche drivers.”

The PCNA headquarters, located at One Porsche Drive, opened in 2015 on 27 acres with the corporate office and the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, featuring the current 1.6-mile driver development track as well as a fine dining restaurant, simulator lab, Heritage Gallery and retail shop.

