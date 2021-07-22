Porsche opens nation’s first freestanding service center on its Atlanta campus

The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta is owned and operated jointly by Porsche Atlanta Perimeter and Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta. The two dealerships spearheaded the development of the 2.5-acre site in close collaboration with PCNA.

“The Service Center is one great way to meet the expectations of a growing customer base in the Atlanta region,” said Peter Hennessy of Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta. “We are thrilled to provide another service option for Porsche drivers.”

The PCNA headquarters, located at One Porsche Drive, opened in 2015 on 27 acres with the corporate office and the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, featuring the current 1.6-mile driver development track as well as a fine dining restaurant, simulator lab, Heritage Gallery and retail shop.