Porsche Experience Center to hold virtual event to mark five years in Atlanta

Ray Shaffer, Porsche Classic Factory Restoration Manager, speaks at Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility in the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta on Friday, October 26, 2018. RM Sotheby’s, in collaboration with the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, is delighted to announce The Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction, an exclusive, single-marque auction to be held at the ground-breaking home of Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) in Atlanta. Set for the weekend of 27 October, the sale shortly follows official U.S. 70th anniversary celebrations taking place as part of Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI and will feature approximately 70 of the world’s most important and most sought-after collectible Porsche models, spanning the marque’s illustrious 70-year history as a sports car manufacturer. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Porsche Cars North America will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the opening of its Atlanta headquarters with a virtual event that includes a chance to win a 90-minute driving experience in a Porsche 911.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and NBA Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins are among the notable names featured in the virtual celebration of Porsche Experience Center Atlanta at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Porsche Experience Center Atlanta and its corporate headquarters have attracted more than 250,000 visitors since opening in 2015, a statement said.

The facilities include an array of features for car enthusiasts. The Heritage Gallery showcases the Porsche’s road and race cars through the brand’s history. There’s a driving simulator as well as the driving track, which visitors can book for a 90-minute on- or off-road experience with a professional driver to show them maneuvers.

In September, the car manufacturer announced that it will extend its 1.6-mile car track and invest in a new Porsche Classic Restoration Facility. The development has an existing classic restoration workshop. Porsche also started construction of a new service center owned by Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter.

“One Porsche Drive is such a special and inspiring environment – the feeling of excitement when approaching the building, even after five years, is so strong, said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, in the statement.

Factory racing driver Patrick Long — the only American on Porsche’s roster of professional racers — will host Wednesday’s event. The event also includes Atlanta chef and restaurateur Kevin Gillespie and others

To attend visit https://pecatlanta5year.com/.

“Welcoming over a quarter-of-a-million visitors to our home in Atlanta in just five years is a testament to the enthusiasm we share with guests each and every day,” Gruner said. “Like everything we do at Porsche, the celebration should bring the Porsche family together, and you don’t want to miss it.”

