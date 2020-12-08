Porsche Experience Center to hold virtual event to mark five years in Atlanta

“One Porsche Drive is such a special and inspiring environment – the feeling of excitement when approaching the building, even after five years, is so strong, said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, in the statement.

Factory racing driver Patrick Long — the only American on Porsche’s roster of professional racers — will host Wednesday’s event. The event also includes Atlanta chef and restaurateur Kevin Gillespie and others

“Welcoming over a quarter-of-a-million visitors to our home in Atlanta in just five years is a testament to the enthusiasm we share with guests each and every day,” Gruner said. “Like everything we do at Porsche, the celebration should bring the Porsche family together, and you don’t want to miss it.”