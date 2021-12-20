Porsche breaks ground for new track at its Experience Center in Atlanta

The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, which offers residents the ability to drive the high-end sports cars under the watchful eyes of skilled guides, has broken ground to add a second track.
The second track will be connected to the existing circuit, nearly doubling the length of the driver experience. The expansion is located on a portion of the 27-acre complex south of Atlanta that serves as the headquarters for Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
“The physical connection a driver enjoys with our sports cars is core to the Porsche brand, which is why we’re expanding this option even as we and our dealers invest in new digital touchpoints for customers. The two worlds – digital and real – complement each other,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Whether a Porsche owner or not, the Experience Centers in Atlanta and LA serve as destinations where anyone can experience the thrill of a Porsche sports car.”
The new track will include a 1.3 mile handling circuit with elements inspired by the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca, with a rise of 30 feet and drop of 25 feet through approaching and descending turns; the Carousel from Germany’s Nurburgring-Nordschleife; and the twisty and challenging Tail of the Dragon in the Smoky Mountains, one of North America’s most iconic driving roads.
Construction will be ongoing through 2023 and includes a new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility, a parking deck and the already-opened Porsche Service Center South Atlanta.
Porsche opened its first U.S. Experience Center in Atlanta in 2015 and a year later the second one, in Carson, California, near Los Angeles.
Credit: Porsche
About the Author