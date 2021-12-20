Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Porsche breaks ground for new track at its Experience Center in Atlanta

caption arrowCaption
Jovita takes us along to look at the facility and also goes for the ride of a lifetime

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, which offers residents the ability to drive the high-end sports cars under the watchful eyes of skilled guides, has broken ground to add a second track.

The second track will be connected to the existing circuit, nearly doubling the length of the driver experience. The expansion is located on a portion of the 27-acre complex south of Atlanta that serves as the headquarters for Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

“The physical connection a driver enjoys with our sports cars is core to the Porsche brand, which is why we’re expanding this option even as we and our dealers invest in new digital touchpoints for customers. The two worlds – digital and real – complement each other,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Whether a Porsche owner or not, the Experience Centers in Atlanta and LA serve as destinations where anyone can experience the thrill of a Porsche sports car.”

caption arrowCaption
Strap in the Porsche Driving Experience

The new track will include a 1.3 mile handling circuit with elements inspired by the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca, with a rise of 30 feet and drop of 25 feet through approaching and descending turns; the Carousel from Germany’s Nurburgring-Nordschleife; and the twisty and challenging Tail of the Dragon in the Smoky Mountains, one of North America’s most iconic driving roads.

Construction will be ongoing through 2023 and includes a new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility, a parking deck and the already-opened Porsche Service Center South Atlanta.

Porsche opened its first U.S. Experience Center in Atlanta in 2015 and a year later the second one, in Carson, California, near Los Angeles.

caption arrowCaption
The first freestanding Porsche service center in the United States has opened its doors near the busy Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, with 13 lift bays and a design focused on customer comfort and convenience, is the first step of a multi-million dollar investment in new features on the campus of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Credit: Porsche

The first freestanding Porsche service center in the United States has opened its doors near the busy Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, with 13 lift bays and a design focused on customer comfort and convenience, is the first step of a multi-million dollar investment in new features on the campus of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
caption arrowCaption
The first freestanding Porsche service center in the United States has opened its doors near the busy Atlanta airport. The Porsche Service Center South Atlanta, with 13 lift bays and a design focused on customer comfort and convenience, is the first step of a multi-million dollar investment in new features on the campus of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Credit: Porsche

Credit: Porsche

About the Author

Follow Todd Duncan on facebookFollow Todd Duncan on twitter

Todd C, Duncan is the Senior Editor who leads the AJC's coverage of Local Government & Education (k-12) in metro Atlanta.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta councilman’s former mayoral campaign facing debt
3h ago
Varsity under contract to open restaurant in Rome, mayor says
20h ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta amasses immense wealth as some Georgia families struggle
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top