Porsche breaks ground for new track at its Experience Center in Atlanta

The second track will be connected to the existing circuit, nearly doubling the length of the driver experience. The expansion is located on a portion of the 27-acre complex south of Atlanta that serves as the headquarters for Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

“The physical connection a driver enjoys with our sports cars is core to the Porsche brand, which is why we’re expanding this option even as we and our dealers invest in new digital touchpoints for customers. The two worlds – digital and real – complement each other,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Whether a Porsche owner or not, the Experience Centers in Atlanta and LA serve as destinations where anyone can experience the thrill of a Porsche sports car.”