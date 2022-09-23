“Pop-Up Doc” coming to help Fayette, Coweta food workers

“Our services are provided for free and we are thankful to the Giving Kitchen for their partnership and for helping us reach so many people who need these services, some of whom have gone without medical care for years,” he said.

Participants also can get information on Giving Health, which provides free year-long telehealth solutions for people who lack access to affordable healthcare.

“We see that about 75% of our clients in food service do not have health insurance,” said Leah Melnick, senior director of client services at Giving Kitchen. “Most restaurant owners do not and cannot provide insurance coverage for their workers. When you have a smaller staff, insurance costs are higher and profit margins are really low. It’s not always possible to provide that.”