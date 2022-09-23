“Pop-Up Doc” coming to help Fayette, Coweta food workers

Food service workers in Fayette and Coweta counties will get free medical service next week thanks to a “pop-up doc” expected in the southside communities.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Giving Kitchen and Peachtree City’s Healing Bridge Clinic are partnering to bring the “pop-up doc” to Healing Bridge’s office at 215 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269. The organizations are offering free Uber service to the clinics for those who need transportation.
Provided at the pop-up will be able to get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinationsf and pregnancy testing and ultrasounds at a pregnancy mobile unit. Those who receive COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters also will receive a $50 Kroger gift card.
A podiatrist also will be on hand to address foot issues workers can face because of standing for long periods of time.
“The Pop-Up Doc event will provide preventative care as well as diagnostic care to food service workers who so often do not have health insurance or the means to get medical care, said Mike Conaway, executive director of the Healing Bridge Clinic.
“Our services are provided for free and we are thankful to the Giving Kitchen for their partnership and for helping us reach so many people who need these services, some of whom have gone without medical care for years,” he said.
Participants also can get information on Giving Health, which provides free year-long telehealth solutions for people who lack access to affordable healthcare.
“We see that about 75% of our clients in food service do not have health insurance,” said Leah Melnick, senior director of client services at Giving Kitchen. “Most restaurant owners do not and cannot provide insurance coverage for their workers. When you have a smaller staff, insurance costs are higher and profit margins are really low. It’s not always possible to provide that.”
