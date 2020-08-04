Breaking News

Pool closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Alpharetta closed Wills Park swimming pool after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Alpharetta closed Wills Park swimming pool after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Manu Fernandez

North Fulton County

Alpharetta closed Wills Park swimming pool after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The person’s job duties didn’t bring them in contact with the public, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said. The person did have contact with other staff, including lifeguards, he said.

Lifeguards and other pool employees will be tested for COVID-19 or quarantined.

City officials learned the person tested positive on Tuesday, when the pool was last open.

Drinkard said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols require the pool and the surrounding area remain closed for 24 hours before it’s safe to clean and disinfect.

The pool will reopen when it is safe, he added.

