Metro Atlanta

Pollen-colored patrol cars? A chihuahua K-9 officer? Must be April Fools’ Day

The Roswell Police Department are trading in its traditional black patrol car, for an interesting choice — a mustard yellow.

Credit: Roswell Police Department Facebook Page

By
32 minutes ago

What should a police department do when pollen becomes a problem?

Change its patrol car color, of course.

is trading in its traditional black patrol cars, for an interesting choice — mustard yellow rides.

“Our cars were already yellow. It’s time we embraced it,” the Roswell Police Department said in a social media post declaring it would trade traditional black cruisers for mustard-hued rides.

If you believed that, it’s OK. It’s April Fools’ Day, after all.

No, your itchy, watery eyes do not deceive you. After much consideration and vigorous car washing, we’ve come to the...

Posted by Roswell Police Department on Monday, April 1, 2024

Roswell police are not the only ones with jokes today. Here are some others:

The Sandy Springs virtual police force unit

Sandy Springs police will be helping serve another world, literally. The city’s police department is starting a new virtual police force unit to protect its virtual residents.

Let’s congratulate the department on its new force.

This is a huge deal.

SSPD-VPFU (Virtual Police Force Unit) Today, April 1, 2024, Major Lindstrom is excited to announce the launch of the...

Posted by Sandy Springs Police on Monday, April 1, 2024

Squirrels helping patrol in Cobb

Sandy Cheeks has left Bikini Bottom to join Cobb police.

Staff shortages and disappointing recruiting has left the department in a bind. It’s turning to squirrels to help fill the ranks.

Officer Squirrel joined the department after going through intense training in the police academy.

“Officer Squirrel’s responsibilities will include patrolling the park for nut thieves and conducting stakeouts in tree canopies to catch unruly bird gangs,” the department said on Facebook.

While police recruiting nationally has been underwhelming, we have resorted to unconventional methods to fill our ranks...

Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Monday, April 1, 2024

Alpharetta welcomes K-9 Jackson

K-9 Jackson, a chihuahua, is joining Alpharetta’s public safety department, bringing along his big-dog attitude.

“Designed to assist officers in situations where his small size can be a very large advantage, K-9 Jackson is eager to begin his career,” the department said on a Facebook post.

Jackson is joining the team as its first rapid apprehension K-9.

Meet the newest addition to our K9 Unit – K9 Jackson! K9 Jackson, a Chihuahua who comes equipped with a very particular...

Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Monday, April 1, 2024

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

