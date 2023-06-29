BreakingNews
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
Police seeking suspect wanted in shooting outside Gwinnett restaurant

Gwinnett County police have been searching for more than three weeks for a man suspected in a shooting outside a restaurant that left the victim with serious injuries.

Now, the victim’s mother is coming forward to seek the public’s help in hopes of generating tips about the man’s whereabouts.

Carlos Alvear-Olive, 44, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault and sexual battery in connection with the June 6 shooting in unincorporated Norcross, police said. Officers responded that day to a shooting call at 5935 South Norcross Tucker Road and discovered a man outside Mariscos el Korita, a restaurant in the North Rockbridge Plaza Shopping Center, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Jose Nieto in the police report, was released from the hospital last weekend, police confirmed. His mother is scheduled to speak Friday morning about the shooting and her son’s injuries.

Investigators said the incident began around midnight when Alvear-Olive inappropriately touched a woman’s buttocks while inside the restaurant. The victim then confronted Alvear-Olive and escorted him outside, police said. After a brief exchange of words, authorities said the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Nieto in the torso before fleeing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

