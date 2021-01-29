Police investigating racist letters mailed to Acworth residents

“I was extremely shocked and stunned,” he said. “This is something that should not be happening.”

Cheatham said Acworth police are working with the United States Postal Inspection Service in its investigation. He also said the department has stepped up patrols in the community.

“We are throwing everything we have at this because we recognize the seriousness of this,” he said.

Cobb County police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said the department has not received any recent reports of similar letters appearing in mailboxes in unincorporated communities near the subdivision.

Moore said community members have reached out to the Cobb County branch of the NAACP, which asked the residents to each submit a letter documenting their concerns.

“We can not let this be swept under the rug,” he said.