Police cameras in school zones: What to know about photo-enforced speed limits

In the metro Atlanta area, Gwinnett, Henry and Clayton have installed RedSpeed cameras. A total of 40 counties and cities across Georgia, including Austell, Canton, Duluth, Jonesboro, Lilburn, Roswell, and Snellville, had contracted with the company as of June 9, 2021, based on a list provided by RedSpeed. Georgia passed a state law that allows them in 2018.

Advocates of House Bill 978, passed by the Georgia Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal, said the cameras could lead to better compliance when no officer is around.