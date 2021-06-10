Police cameras in school zones: What to know about photo-enforced speed limits

Unincorporated Gwinnett County has joined other local governments across Georgia in adding speed-monitoring cameras in school zones.
In the metro Atlanta area, Gwinnett, Henry and Clayton have installed RedSpeed cameras. A total of 40 counties and cities across Georgia, including Austell, Canton, Duluth, Jonesboro, Lilburn, Roswell, and Snellville, had contracted with the company as of June 9, 2021, based on a list provided by RedSpeed. Georgia passed a state law that allows them in 2018.
Advocates of House Bill 978, passed by the Georgia Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal, said the cameras could lead to better compliance when no officer is around.
The cameras are intended to increase safety for pedestrians and drivers, Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West said.
Warning signs that say “photo enforced” with the speed limit are posted ahead of school zones that have speed cameras, the AJC has previously reported. Points are not assessed on anyone’s license from a speed camera violation, but an unpaid fine can prevent someone from registering their vehicle when it’s time to renew.
Where are the school zone cameras?
The speed cameras located near three schools in Snellville started ticketing drivers in February 2021 after a 30-day grace period, becoming a hot topic on Facebook groups. An hour before school until an hour after, the cameras flag anyone driving 11 mph over the posted speed limit on days school is in session.
Georgia is not alone in using these cameras. The Governors Highway Safety Association reported in June 2021 that 19 states had laws allowing speed-enforcement cameras, and 21 states allowed red-light enforcement cameras to catch drivers who run red lights. Eight states had laws that prohibit them, the association said.
Ongoing coverage
From 2021: Contract for school zone speed cameras in Atlanta comes under fire
From 2019: School zone speed cameras arrive in Georgia due to recent law
From 2018: Cameras not cops: when machines enforce the laws