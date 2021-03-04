Plans to redevelop ‘blighted’ East Cobb shopping center delayed again

The plan incorporates the existing Mayes Family Cemetery into the development. Ward said developers plan to heavily landscape the area surrounding the cemetery and provide parking spaces for friends and loved ones of people buried at the site.

A previous site plan included space for open air entertainment and food hall, and featured 178 traditional apartments, 122 senior-living apartments, 11,700 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of space for a grocery store, 20,000 square feet of retail space and 50 town homes.

Along with the reduction in the number of traditional apartments and office and retail space, the food hall and open air entertain space concepts have been removed from the plan, according to the developer’s website for the project. The height of the buildings has been reduced from five to three, Ward said.

“We’re hoping that change and that adjustment will get most people on board with this project,” he said.

Improving the Sprayberry Crossing property, which sits at the northeast corner of Sandy Plains and East Piedmont roads, has been a long-running campaign undertaken by East Cobb residents, most of whom are members of the Sprayberry Crossing Action group on Facebook. Dozens of residents in 2019 used social media to share photos of themselves in front of vacant storefronts. The campaign resulted in more than 100 photos of people, some of whom held signs decrying the conditions.

The shopping center includes the two vacant buildings and space filled by several small tenants. The vacant buildings once housed a bowling alley and a grocery store.

The shopping center came under scrutiny in 2018 when a Cobb County judge ruled that its owner must clean up the property or face a blight tax. It was the first property targeted under a July 2017 ordinance approved by the Cobb County Commission establishing the tax, which applies a sevenfold increase to the owners’ bill.

Cobb tax assessor records show the increase has been applied to the 2019 and 2020 property tax bills for the parcel housing the former bowling alley. Joe Glancy, an East Cobb resident who is an administrator of the Facebook group, said the building continues to be targeted by vandals.

One of the buildings at the Sprayberry Crossing shopping center in East Cobb has been targeted by vandals. A developer is in talks to purchase the shopping center at the northeast corner of Sandy Plains and East Piedmont roads and build apartments and space for a grocery store.

Some signs of rebirth are occurring on areas adjacent to the shopping center. The former Burger King next to the shopping center has been demolished to make way for a Freddy’s Steakburgers restaurant, Glancy said.

Glancy said he hopes Atlantic Residential’s plans will include adequate greenspace, bike and walking paths “that will make it usable for the entire community.”

“It’s been over two decades that the community has lived with a neglected, vandalized, blighted property,” he said.