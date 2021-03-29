Piedmont to open medical center in north Henry County

Piedmont Healthcare is expanding its footprint in Henry County by opening a 40,000-square-foot medical center in the community’s northern end.
The healthcare giant is planning to locate physicians in a facility that will begin construction this summer, Henry County leaders said. The medical staff will specifically focus on issues for women, the county said in a press release.
“We’re looking forward to the expansion of medical services in the area, potentially adding imaging and OB/GYN services in the near future,” Dr. Lily Henson, CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital, said. “We know that providing this care will make a positive difference in the lives of everyone in the North Henry community.”
Henry County Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in whose district the facility will be located, said the healthcare group is serving an underserved community.
“Just a few months ago, we welcomed Piedmont Primary Care to the Nidus Mixed-Use Medical Campus with open arms,” he said. “Today, Piedmont is placing a physician group for women in the new medical office building scheduled for construction in early summer.
“I want to sincerely thank both Nidus Development and Piedmont Healthcare for working together to bring much needed quality healthcare to the citizens in North Henry and surrounding counties,” he said.