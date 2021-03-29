Piedmont to open medical center in north Henry County

The healthcare giant is planning to locate physicians in a facility that will begin construction this summer, Henry County leaders said. The medical staff will specifically focus on issues for women, the county said in a press release.

“We’re looking forward to the expansion of medical services in the area, potentially adding imaging and OB/GYN services in the near future,” Dr. Lily Henson, CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital, said. “We know that providing this care will make a positive difference in the lives of everyone in the North Henry community.”