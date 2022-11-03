Piedmont Henry planning $3.5 million hospital expansion

The Henry County hospital has been struggling with overcrowding since the pandemic and observation patients -- people who need to be hospitalized temporarily --are often housed wherever space allows, Piedmont Henry Hospital CEO Dr. Lily Henson said.

“Observation patients are those deemed by insurance companies to require less than 23 hours in the hospital,” Henson told the Henry County Commission during its meeting on Tuesday. “[They] undergo a series of tests to determine whether they meet criteria for full admission.