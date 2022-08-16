Piedmont expert: what you need to know about monkeypox transmission, symptoms

The rapid increase in monkeypox cases may bring back bad memories of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the monkeypox virus is not like COVID-19. It is far less transmissible.
But there is cause for concern, and more questions come up about how easily the virus can spread and what is the level of risk in everyday life going to work, the grocery store, and school.
Georgia reached 951 cases Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those are confirmed cases, and the real number is likely much higher.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution connected Dr. Bronwen Garner, an infectious disease specialist at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital who answers questions in the video above about the virus, transmission, and fighting stigma.
About the Author