Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
Piedmont expert: what you need to know about monkeypox transmission, symptoms

The AJC interviewed Dr. Bronwen Garner, an infectious Disease Specialist at Piedmont Healthcare, asking a range of questions about Monkeypox. Video by Ryon Horn

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The rapid increase in monkeypox cases may bring back bad memories of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the monkeypox virus is not like COVID-19. It is far less transmissible.

But there is cause for concern, and more questions come up about how easily the virus can spread and what is the level of risk in everyday life going to work, the grocery store, and school.

Georgia reached 951 cases Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those are confirmed cases, and the real number is likely much higher.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution connected Dr. Bronwen Garner, an infectious disease specialist at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital who answers questions in the video above about the virus, transmission, and fighting stigma.

About the Author

joined the AJC in 2002 as a features writer.


