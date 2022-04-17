Easter sunrise service back at Stone Mountain after 2-year hiatus

While some paid to ride the Skyride to the top of Stone Mountain, many others trekked by foot to the top before the sun rose at 7.

The service has grown over the decades to become a popular religious tradition for many metro families, drawing thousands each year. The diversity of this year’s large crowd was reflected with the guest speakers: the Rev. Bryant Wright, founder of Right From the Heart Ministries and retired senior pastor of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, and the Rev. Crawford Loritts, founder of Beyond Our Generation and former senior pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell.