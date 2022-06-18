PHOTOS: Atlanta’s Eucharistic Congress back for 25th year

The Eucharistic Congress, the largest event of the year hosted by the Archdiocese of Atlanta, has returned after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event has drawn as many as 30,000 people over two days at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park in past years. The annual meeting brings people from across the Southeast to metro Atlanta.
Thousands returned to the convention center this year for the 25th Eucharistic Congress, which concludes Saturday. That day’s events included a morning procession that organizers describe as “a showcase of diversity that is the Catholic Church.”
The Archdiocese of Atlanta includes 69 counties and more than 1.2 million Catholics.
