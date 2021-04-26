Peachtree Parkway Dunkin’ reopening with free doughnuts this weekend

Customers can swing by a Dunkin’ in Peachtree Corners to pick up a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage on Friday and Saturday as part of a reopening celebration.
Located at 5075 Peachtree Parkway, the store was recently remodeled with new designs and features. The free-doughnut offer is only available April 30 and May 1. Each participating customer will be limited to one doughnut.
The store will now offer digital kiosks for ordering and a dedicated area for pickup orders. Customers will also be able to track the status of their orders on the Dunkin’ app. The renovated Dunkin’ will open daily at 5 a.m. and close at midnight.
The coffee chain will also serve up beverages with a new tap system for keeping beverages cold. The Baskin-Robbins shop inside Dunkin’ also received upgrades, including an updated digital menu board and new glass cases for ice cream.