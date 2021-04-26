Peachtree Parkway Dunkin’ reopening with free doughnuts this weekend

Located at 5075 Peachtree Parkway, the store was recently remodeled with new designs and features. The free-doughnut offer is only available April 30 and May 1. Each participating customer will be limited to one doughnut.

The store will now offer digital kiosks for ordering and a dedicated area for pickup orders. Customers will also be able to track the status of their orders on the Dunkin’ app. The renovated Dunkin’ will open daily at 5 a.m. and close at midnight.