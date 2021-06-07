Peachtree Corners book details city’s history

“Peachtree Corners, the History of an Innovative and Remarkable City 1777-2020,” a 230-page coffee table-style book written by Carole Townsend, tells the story that led to the city’s founding in 2012. City officials asked Townsend, an Atlanta-based author and journalist, to write the book while people who could share the history were still alive.

Townsend’s book starts with the history of the land, which once belonged to the Creek Indians, a southeastern tribe of Native Americans. It ends with the modern-day transformation that began in the 1970s when Paul Duke, a developer and engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology, started purchasing land for Technology Park and surrounding areas.