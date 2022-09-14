BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lane reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-85; 5 injured
ajc logo
X

Page Pate: Lawyer who won over jurors, informed the public

Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 11, 2022.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 11, 2022.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
Pate, who drowned off St. Simons Island, was one of the founders of the Georgia Innocence Project

Attorney Page Pate carried with him a cool confidence and sharp knowledge of the law that won over juries and informed countless radio listeners and television viewers.

“All of his human qualities of kindness, generosity and respect transferred over to his work in the courtroom,” said Atlanta attorney David Wolfe, whose law office was just down the hall from Pate’s. “That’s why jurors liked him, and that’s why judges, lawyers, prosecutors and witnesses respected him.”

Wolfe also respected Pate for his legal commentary. “He was always so well-informed, so well-spoken, so spot on,” he said.

Pate, 55, died Sunday in a drowning accident off St. Simons Island. Authorities say he got caught in a riptide in Gould’s Inlet and, even though fire and rescue officers got him out of the water and administered CPR, he was later pronounced dead at a Brunswick hospital. One of Pate’s two sons also got caught in the strong currents but made it to shore safely.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. this Saturday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Pate is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Chatham and Asher; his parents, Robert and Mary Elizabeth Pate; and his brother, Lane Pate.

Pate is well-remembered as one of the founders of the Georgia Innocence Project two decades ago. In the years since, the project has freed numerous people from wrongful convictions.

“When I asked him for his support, he instantly said yes,” said Aimee Maxwell, the project’s initial executive director. “He also was available to brainstorm about our cases. He was invaluable to getting the Georgia Innocence Project started.”

In a statement, the Georgia Innocence Project said it was “heartbroken” about Pate’s passing. “We will pick up the pieces and honor Page’s memory by continuing the tireless struggle for justice and accountability in our criminal legal system, drawing on Page’s tenacious spirit and grace for inspiration,” the organization said.

Pate, who was born in Dublin, graduated from Atlanta’s Woodward Academy before attending Georgia State University, finishing in the top 10 percent of his class. He obtained his law degree from the University of Georgia, graduating with honors.

After working for private law firms, Pate branched out on his own and started his own Atlanta firm, now called Pate, Johnson & Church. Specializing in criminal defense, Pate had numerous high-profile cases in Georgia and across the country. A few years ago, Pate opened an office in Brunswick and moved with his family to St. Simons Island.

In a statement, Pate’s law firm said: “Some of the best things about Page won’t be in the news but will live on in the memories of the people whose lives he touched. Though he was a formidable, sometimes intimidating, attorney in the courtroom, Page had an easy smile, an earnest laugh and a great sense of humor. He was guided by his faith and his creator, but he had an open heart and an open mind to all.”

The firm said some of Pate’s happiest moments were on trips with his sons, such as on long hikes on the West Coast or taking in NASCAR races.

Pate often provided insightful legal commentary for WABE, local and national television outlets and several newspapers, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In a tribute to Pate this week, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said she was always happy when she learned Pate was going to be on her show.

“Because I knew that I didn’t have to do any work, frankly,” she said. “I knew that we could ask him anything and he would answer it in a smart way that you hadn’t thought of before. This is such devastating news and our hearts are really with his family.”

ExploreRead and sign the online guestbook for Page Pate

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
Calvin Watts poses for a photo after being appointed Gwinnett County's superintendent in July 2021. One group is questioning his membership on a board that reviews the district's accreditation. (Rebecca Wright for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern3h ago
A tractor-trailer sat horizontal across the southbound lanes of I-85 in Fairburn on Tuesday after a crash, creating miles of backups.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lane reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-85; 5 injured
36m ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
3h ago
The work is part of the $3.7 million project to realign the Grogans Ferry Road intersection and surrounding area. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: cust

Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September
The work is part of the $3.7 million project to realign the Grogans Ferry Road intersection and surrounding area. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: cust

Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September
Herschel Walker, left, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. (File photos)

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: What’s at stake in the Warnock-Walker debate
8h ago
The Latest
A seamstress at the New York factory E & C Fashion Design works on a swimsuit on June 2, 2022. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Fulton to kick off arts celebration with mini fashion show from CAU
10m ago
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
21h ago
Clayton County dispatches administrators to schools in safety move
Featured
A motorcade leads the caravan, escorting the family of Deputy Jonathan Koleski to the NorthStar church for his funeral service on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Funeral held in Cobb County for the first of two deputies killed
2h ago
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
4h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top