BREAKING: Georgia Ports seeks study on deepening the Savannah River again

Ossoff questions long waits for Georgia’s VA appeals and decisions

Senator says some Georgia veterans wait years for a ruling

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

51 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an inquiry with the Department of Veterans Affairs into the “unacceptable” delays Georgia veterans are facing on decisions for pending benefits claims.

In a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, the senator said that some Georgia veterans are reporting years-long wait times to receive a decision on their appeals of denied benefits, which go through the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.

“I am concerned that Georgia’s veterans are not receiving the clear and consistent information they deserve regarding their appeals, leaving these veterans and their families in limbo as they wait years for the benefits to which they are potentially entitled,” Ossoff wrote.

Here’s how the process works: If a veteran submits a claim for compensation related to a service-connected disability and is denied by the VA, they can appeal that decision to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. The board then examines the evidence the veteran submitted and rules on whether they are entitled to compensation.

But this appeals process can drag out for years, bogged down by a lack of staff and heavy caseloads for Veterans Law Judges, according to Ossoff’s letter. The senator also included a series of questions about why there are delays in the benefits decision appeals process, what the VA is doing to address personnel shortfalls, and for the VA to describe what communications procedures are in place to keep veterans apprised of their appeal.

“Our veterans have earned efficient and effective service from their government,” Ossoff wrote. “Waiting years to appeal for — let alone receive — benefits to which they may be entitled betrays the sacred compact we make with those who wear the uniform and undermines faith in our institutions.”

Katherine Landergan is the Safety Net reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

