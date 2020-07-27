Online thrift store thredUp adding 700 jobs in Gwinnett

A company that takes thrift and consignment shopping online plans to add 700 new jobs in Gwinnett County, according to local economic development group Partnership Gwinnett.
The positions at online clothing reseller thredUp’s 270,000-square-foot Suwanee-area distribution center are part of a $28.7 million investment by the company. ThredUp originally announced a Gwinnett distribution center in 2016.
ThredUp’s model allows customers to buy and sell used clothing on its online platform. You can send a box of unwanted clothing in for the company to evaluate and offer to buy or to sell on their website as consignment. Clothes thredUp determines it can’t resell are donated or recycled, depending on their condition, or they are returned to sellers for a fee.
The company also touts its model as a more sustainable way to shop, as customers aren’t contributing to the environmental impact associated with creating new garments. In 2019, thredUp marked its 100 millionth item resold, which it says represents 870,000 tons of displaced carbon dioxide emissions.
“As we continue to scale thredUP’s marketplace, our operations are at the core of what we do.,” said John Voris, thredUp’s head of operations innovation, in the Partnership Gwinnett release. “Investing in this space will help us continue powering resale at scale, delighting our customers and inspiring the next generation of consumers to think secondhand first.”
The company is hiring now and expects to have 200 employees at the new facility by the end of 2020 and 700 by the end of 2021.