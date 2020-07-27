Online thrift store thredUp adding 700 jobs in Gwinnett

The positions at online clothing reseller thredUp’s 270,000-square-foot Suwanee-area distribution center are part of a $28.7 million investment by the company. ThredUp originally announced a Gwinnett distribution center in 2016.

ThredUp’s model allows customers to buy and sell used clothing on its online platform. You can send a box of unwanted clothing in for the company to evaluate and offer to buy or to sell on their website as consignment. Clothes thredUp determines it can’t resell are donated or recycled, depending on their condition, or they are returned to sellers for a fee.