One of DeKalb’s COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Labor Day

One of the free COVID-19 testing sites run by the DeKalb County Board of Health will be open on Labor Day.
Officials said the site at 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville (the paring lot of a former K-Mart store) will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday.
The county’s other two locations — at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta and the former Sam’s Club on Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest — will be closed for the holiday.
The health department, which had operated six or more testing sites at various points of the coronavirus pandemic, recently consolidated its operations to three locations. District health director Dr. Elizabeth Ford said the move would allow the department to serve more people at a larger Stonecrest site and, ultimately, resume normal clinical operations at health centers that were closed at the start of the pandemic.
During non-holiday weeks, the new Stonecrest location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The other two sites are open for testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing at health department locations is free and open to anyone. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be completed by visiting dekalbhealth.net or calling 404-294-3700, Option 1.