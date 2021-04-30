On Boulevard, developers set to replace outdated apartments with new, affordable units

Bedford Pine tenants are temporarily moved into other recently built apartments while the old buildings are razed and replaced with the modern units. After that’s done, they can move into the new building.

“That affordable housing has become even more of an acute need than when it was developed more than 50 years ago,” Wingate CEO Mark Schuster said. “We’re not asking anybody to leave this neighborhood. Instead we’re asking them to move to new and better housing.”

Signs of the neighborhood’s development boom were evident at the event, as construction noise from nearby projects could be heard during the speeches.

Wingate Companies CEO Mark Schuster (center left) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (center right) speak at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“It’s just really lovely to see what this neighborhood is evolving to be,” Councilman Amir Farokhi said, adding that it “has tremendous promise because of developments like this.”

All of the new units will accept federal housing vouchers and be priced at rates that are affordable for people making less than 40% to 80% of the area’s annual median income for metro Atlanta, which is $82,700 for a family of four. The program is designed so no one will pay more than 30% of their income on rent.

The median household income in Old Fourth Ward has risen from about $20,000 in 2000 to over $53,000 in 2018. The neighborhood also faces vast inequality. Black residents are nearly five times more likely to be living under the federal poverty line than their white neighbors, according to an August 2020 study by the Old Fourth Ward Economic Security Task Force.

The Station 496 building is set to open next spring, financed by a mix of city, state, federal and private dollars. The next phases of the City Light program are expected to break ground late this year and early next year.