Old St. Mark AME Church gains historic landmark designation

“When I was the district member, I demolished a lot of buildings over here — a lot of houses that had fallen into disrepair,” he said. “And if you’d look at it over the span of time, there’s a reason why a lot of what remains of this building is still here. This is really the bones of English Avenue.

“Even though the floors aren’t in there, the pews aren’t in there, the spirit is still there,” Bond said.

Current District 3 Councilman Byron Amos described the spot as “a place where history actually lives.”

The building has remained vacant since 1976 when St. Mark AME relocated. In the mid-1990s, Winston Taylor, a pastor and architect, bought the site and began to engage city and community partners to secure landmark status.

Taylor told the crowd gathered outside of the old church that the landmark designation was a product of their hard work.

“If we really want to look at how to rebuild community, it’s people building their community,” he said. “It’s not someone else coming in building your community, it’s you rising up to build your community and that’s what I am so proud of here today. All of us rose up to build this place.”