X
Dark Mode Toggle

Old St. Mark AME Church gains historic landmark designation

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Community organizers and local officials celebrated the official landmark dedication of a historic Black church in the English Avenue neighborhood on Thursday.

The old St. Mark AME Church, which has sat vacant since 1976, was granted historic landmark status by Atlanta’s Urban Design Commission in 2022. This means it cannot undergo any alterations or construction without first being approved by the city.

The building is unique for many reasons: It’s one of the only stone buildings of its kind in the city and, even more rare, is built out of Stone Mountain granite. After more than 100 years, only the four outside walls remain standing.

Built in 1920 for the Western Heights Baptist Church, it originally served an all-white, working class congregation. The church was sold in 1948 to St. Mark AME where it became the heart of the growing Black neighborhood.

For Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who represented the neighborhood in District 3 from 1991 to 2004, the church is the “cornerstone of the community.”

“When I was the district member, I demolished a lot of buildings over here — a lot of houses that had fallen into disrepair,” he said. “And if you’d look at it over the span of time, there’s a reason why a lot of what remains of this building is still here. This is really the bones of English Avenue.

“Even though the floors aren’t in there, the pews aren’t in there, the spirit is still there,” Bond said.

Current District 3 Councilman Byron Amos described the spot as “a place where history actually lives.”

Credit: Riley Bunch

Credit: Riley Bunch

The building has remained vacant since 1976 when St. Mark AME relocated. In the mid-1990s, Winston Taylor, a pastor and architect, bought the site and began to engage city and community partners to secure landmark status.

Taylor told the crowd gathered outside of the old church that the landmark designation was a product of their hard work.

“If we really want to look at how to rebuild community, it’s people building their community,” he said. “It’s not someone else coming in building your community, it’s you rising up to build your community and that’s what I am so proud of here today. All of us rose up to build this place.”

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash12h ago

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/AMAZON

INTERVIEW: ‘Kids in the Hall’ vet Kevin McDonald has mellowed, still seeks to find the...
23h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools
10h ago
The Latest

Our pandemic: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
5m ago
Flu vaccine worked well in season that faded fast, CDC says
15h ago
Ohio train crew got critical alert only moments before derailment
17h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
17h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
20h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top