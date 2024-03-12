Officials talk safety strategy for Six Flags area

Cobb County public safety officials joined Mableton Mayor Michael Owens and other community stakeholders Tuesday to discuss safety in the south Cobb area in the wake of the fighting and gunfire at Six Flags Over Georgia on opening day.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy was critically injured and is now facing charges after being shot by Cobb County police during an exchange of gunfire outside the park. Cobb County police said they helped Six Flags security with an “unruly crowd” that had swelled to about 600 people who were “running through the park and fighting.”

In the wake of the incident, Owens pledged to improve safety and security in the area and convened a meeting with Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer, Sheriff Craig Owens and Public Safety Director Mike Register.