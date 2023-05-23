Officer misconduct investigators blocked from Atlanta detention center

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office has said the board’s investigators must have either a court order from a judge or permission from the individual’s attorney to enter — although many often don’t have legal representation yet.

“We see this as direct opposition to our city’s efforts, the ACRB’s efforts, to hold officers accountable,” Reid said. “We wanted to bring this to you all today because it sets that dangerous path that makes us be in line with some other cities that we don’t want to be in line with.”

The Atlanta Citizen Review Board sent a letter to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat on May 18 in which they reiterated that they only have the authority to investigate complaints against Atlanta’s sworn officers.

Board Chair Dorthey Hurst wrote that the “current change in the Sheriff’s office’s cooperation with the ACRB is troubling.”

Council member Antonio Lewis asked Reid during the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee meeting Monday why the relationship would have changed so drastically.

“You’re supposed to be making sure that we hold folks accountable,” Lewis said. “My question to you: if (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) has been a good faith partner for 15 years, what changed?”

Reid said there’s been no response as to why investigators have suddenly been banned from interviewing individuals with complaints against Atlanta officers, and alluded to further crack down after his presentation to the committee.

“The only thing that has changed this time is that we were seeking to interview individuals who are being held in the Atlanta city jail,” he said. “That’s the only thing that’s changed.”