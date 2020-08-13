Northside announces $57 million expansion of Gwinnett emergency room

“This major expansion will greatly enhance Northside’s patient care resources in this rapidly growing region, where we want to make a real difference in people’s lives,” Mitcham said in the release. “While this year has presented significant challenges to the health care industry, Northside has not wavered from its commitment for quality health care in Gwinnett. This project is transformative and will be a huge asset for our community.”

Northside’s Gwinnett and Duluth hospitals are two of the three in Gwinnett County that have treated COVID-19 patients since March. Gwinnett County has recorded more than 20,000 confirmed cases, the second highest of any Georgia county, and nearly 2,200 hospitalizations, the most in the state.

Northside anticipates the emergency room expansion will be complete in fall 2021.