North Fulton residents sign petition to keep rehab center out of their neighborhood

City staff is advising officials to approve the facility, but many residents disagree with the recommendation. Dawn Fix, who lives in Taylor Oaks subdivision, drafted a petition in April that was signed by more than 80 residents objecting to the rehab facility and sent it to Alpharetta officials.

“Some homes have no fences and are only a few feet from this facility,” the petition reads. “Is it safe for our children to play in the woods behind our homes with residents that need to be locked in and supervised when outside? Will they overhear inappropriate conversations?”

Advanced Recovery officials couldn’t be immediately reached for comment for this article.

Advanced Recovery mailed a letter to area residents in March to notify them of plans for the facility with information that private attorney Don Rolader would be available to answer questions. Fix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday that she found that few neighbors opened the letter and were unaware of plans for the rehab center until she started knocking on their doors.

“(Advanced Recovery), they need to find something that is not in people’s backyards,” Fix told the AJC, adding that she’s worried about safety and home values.

Fix planned to make a public comment at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting at Alpharetta City Hall, she said. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and is usually streamed on the city website.

Several treatment centers for substance abuse are located nearby including five less than a half-mile away from the proposed Pointe Place location. One of those five, Sunrise Detox Atlanta in Alpharetta is a 30-bed facility. The other four are out-patient centers.