North Fulton: Here’s how to request police check your home while away

If you and yours plan on traveling for the holidays and are worried about your home, the police departments of North Fulton are happy to ensure your abode is safe while you’re away.
Bob Ellis, a county commissioner who represents the most northern parts of the county, posted on Facebook links to request someone survey your home for free to make sure everything is alright.
Another way to stay safe this holiday season is to review the latest COVID-19 protocols as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. The airport and testing sites are being flooded by people.
View the request links for a patrol below.
Alpharetta (which requires a seven-day heads-up): https://bit.ly/3xbmTpx
Johns Creek: https://p2c.johnscreekga.gov/SecurityRegistration_Disclaimer.aspx
Milton: https://bit.ly/3xl1D0E
Roswell: https://bit.ly/3kZfmFq
Sandy Springs (likely will be a citizen volunteer patrol) https://bit.ly/3p9JkrF
