Norcross to consider a ‘safe reopening’ of city

The resolution will loosen the stricter guidelines enacted at the start of the pandemic, Newton said.

“We may be over coronavirus, but the coronavirus is not over us yet,” Newton said. “A lot of people have not been vaccinated ... There’s an opportunity to spread to those who have not been vaccinated, and the vaccination is not 100%. You have that factor to consider also.”

As of Tuesday, only 29% of Gwinnett County residents were fully vaccinated, while 36% had received at least one dose, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine distribution dashboard. Statewide, 30% of all Georgians are fully vaccinated, and 37% have received at least one dose.

Before casting a vote on June 7, city officials will continue to shape the resolution, which will affect the use of masks in public buildings and events held by the city. Norcross will likely recommend but not require the use of masks by unvaccinated individuals at outdoor events, said Mary Beth Bender, assistant city manager.