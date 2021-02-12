Norcross cancels planned carriage rides this weekend

Expected bad weather Saturday led a Gwinnett County city to cancel a planned Valentine’s event.
Norcross had planned to give carriage rides to people downtown Saturday evening — masks required. But the city on Friday said the rides were canceled due to inclement weather.
The free event was being billed as a Valentine’s Night Out. Couples were urged to renew their vows, take a romantic photo or cozy up in a carriage to celebrate romance.
Other holiday events in the city in the coming months have yet to be planned.