Norcross cancels planned carriage rides this weekend

“A Norcross Night to Remember: Valentine’s Day Celebration” - was canceled due to expected bad weather. Contributed by City of Norcross AJC FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Expected bad weather Saturday led a Gwinnett County city to cancel a planned Valentine’s event.

Norcross had planned to give carriage rides to people downtown Saturday evening — masks required. But the city on Friday said the rides were canceled due to inclement weather.

The free event was being billed as a Valentine’s Night Out. Couples were urged to renew their vows, take a romantic photo or cozy up in a carriage to celebrate romance.

Other holiday events in the city in the coming months have yet to be planned.

