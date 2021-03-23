Nonprofit rideshare service helps Fulton seniors get to vaccine sites

Senior citizens needing a ride can call Fulton County Senior Services, Bob Carr said, and one will be arranged. The Fulton rideshare program can be used by Fulton County residents age 65 and older and their caregivers.

Drivers pick riders up at their home and then from the vaccine site for the return trip. Common Courtesy pays Uber and Lyft and is reimbursed by Fulton, Anne Carr said.

“What we realized is the need for transportation for older people is so large.” Anne Carr said. “It’s so sad to think of people tucked away in their homes and they’re isolated. They can’t get out.”

Williams, who uses a walker to help with mobility, said the coordination between Fulton and Common Courtesy appeared seamless. She was met by someone when he arrived at the site, she said.

“When I got out of the car, a lady and man who worked there met me at the car, took me in and offered me a wheelchair,” she said.

For more information call Fulton County Senior Services 404-613-6000.