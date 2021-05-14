No-appointment vaccinations available in Snellville, Auburn

No-appointment coronavirus vaccinations are available today in Snellville and Monday in Auburn.
Until 4 p.m. Friday, anyone age 12 or older can get vaccinated at the Centerville Community Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the site by Community Organized Relief Effort, in partnership with the county health department.
Appointments are not required, but can be made at https://rb.gy/rtruzw.
In Auburn, vaccines will be available Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They’ll be offered at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College Street in the city.
Pre-registration is not required, but is available at bit.ly/NEHDCOVIDVaccine. Anyone with questions can call 706-340-0996.