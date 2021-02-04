New walking tour highlights Marietta’s Black history

The tour, created in honor of Black History Month, showcases several sites around Marietta, one of which is Zion Baptist Church. According to its website, the church was first organized in 1866 under Rev. Ephraim B. Rucker, the church’s first pastor.

Another site on the tour includes the former Lemon Street Grammar School. The historically Black school opened in 1951 and closed in 1971. It served as the home of the Hattie G. Wilson Library until the county shut it down in January 2013.