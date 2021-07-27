New technology could help Gwinnett officers solve gun-related crimes

“Let’s say two or three years from now something does happen and it relates to a weapon that we already have — it’s additional information and an investigative tool that will definitely help us,” Valle said.

The in-house technology will shorten the turnaround time for matching shell casings from approximately two weeks to only 30 minutes. It will cost the county about $207,000 for installation, according to county documents. Annual upkeep is estimated at about $25,000.

“The acquisition of this technology will produce important investigative leads that will aid the department in apprehending the perpetrators of violent crime,” said Deputy Chief James McClure in a press release. “There is no doubt this new technology will play a vital role in helping the agency safeguard our community.”