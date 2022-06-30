BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction
New Stockbridge police department to take law enforcement reins Thursday night

Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer swore in more than 40 officers in May.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Stockbridge police will formally take over law enforcement duties in the Henry city from county authorities on Thursday.

The Stockbridge department, which was created last year, will take charge of city law enforcement command during a celebration at Stockbridge City Hall.

“Our police force is ready for Day 1,” Stockbridge police Chief Frank Trammer said in a release. “We are inviting community members to join us for this very special occasion on Thursday night at 10 pm. This occasion represents the historic changing of command for law enforcement.

“Henry County Police has done a wonderful job and our very own Stockbridge Police Force looks forward to going live at midnight,” Trammer said. “Our community is ready and we are ready as well.”

Stockbridge held a community meeting in early June to introduce residents to the police force.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

