New principals assigned to 5 Cobb schools

Jill Spiva, left, and Kendra Brooks, are the newest principals in the Cobb County School District. Brooks is the new principal at Murdock Elementary School. Spiva is Addison Elementary School's new principal. Credit: Cobb County School District
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Five Cobb County schools will have new principals when students return to class on Aug. 2.

The Cobb County School Board recently approved the personnel changes, which also included the appointment of a new director in the district’s central office.

The district’s newest principals are:

Cobb County school board members recently appointed new principals to five schools. From left to right are: Jill Spiva, Addison Elementary School; Hannah Polk, Hightower Trail Middle School; Craig Dills, Birney Elementary School; Kendra Brooks, Murdock Elementary School; and Monica Howard, Still Elementary School. Credit: Cobb County School District
Board members also appointed Kelly McNabb as director of Student Assistance Programs. She will begin her new role on June 1.

