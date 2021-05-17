New principals assigned to 5 Cobb schools

Five Cobb County schools will have new principals when students return to class on Aug. 2.
The Cobb County School Board recently approved the personnel changes, which also included the appointment of a new director in the district’s central office.
The district’s newest principals are:
- Kendra Brooks, Murdock Elementary School, effective June 1.
- Craig Dills, Birney Elementary School, effective July 1.
- Monica Howard, Still Elementary School; effective July 1.
- Dr. Hannah Polk, Hightower Trail Middle School, effective July 1.
- Jill Spiva, Addison Elementary School; effective June 1.
Credit: Cobb County School District
Board members also appointed Kelly McNabb as director of Student Assistance Programs. She will begin her new role on June 1.