New food pantry will serve Buford Highway corridor

The Latin American Association will soon open a new, expanded food pantry to serve residents in the Buford Highway corridor and beyond.
Officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the pantry — which was made possible by a $25,000 grant from the city of Brookhaven — on Friday morning. The grant came from federal coronavirus relief funds that Brookhaven received last year.
The Latin American Association is located at 2750 Buford Highway NE.
“We’ve seen since the start of the pandemic that many families are experiencing food insecurity, and it continues into 2021,” Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez said in a press release. “With the new pantry, we are able to have a larger food capacity and provide more families with food.”
Families in need of food should contact the LAA’s family stabilization and well-being department at 404-638-1839. Those in need will be served by appointment each week on a first-come, first-served basis.
Officials also urged community members to continue donating non-perishable food items to the pantry.
Anyone that visits the facility, whether for assistance or to make a donation, must wear a mask.
“Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, Brookhaven has maintained its commitment to keep the public safe while supporting families,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “That is why we offered CARES Act funding to provide rent relief and electricity bill payments to those economically destabilized by the pandemic, and our work continues here with the LAA to help feed families in need.”