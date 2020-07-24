New fields, pavilions now open at Dunwoody park following $7.5M investment

Several new recreational amenities are now open at Dunwoody’s largest park following a $7.5 million project.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting last week at Brook Run Park to celebrate the new amphitheater, sports fields and covered pavilion.
“We look forward to the day when we can be out here with the whole community,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “But we didn’t want to wait any longer to celebrate these important enhancements.”
Credit: Courtesy/City of Dunwoody
The amphitheater has terrace seating, levels of open space, restrooms and an upgraded pavilion. The city is currently taking limited reservations for the pavilion. The two new athletic turf fields also feature a concession stand, a plaza, improved parking, restrooms and an added entrance off Barclay Drive.
A new, covered picnic pavilion, called the arboretum pavilion, also has restrooms and additional parking; reservations are not needed for that pavilion.
Credit: Courtesy/City of Dunwoody
“The amphitheater looks great and will open up exciting new opportunities for programming,” Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said in a statement. “Even though we can’t schedule any performances right now, we encourage people to stop by and check out the venue.”
Construction at Brook Run began in April 2019 following public input and the passage of two parks master plans. The park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road and covers 110 acres.