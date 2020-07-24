New fields, pavilions now open at Dunwoody park following $7.5M investment

A new, covered picnic pavilion, called the arboretum pavilion, also has restrooms and additional parking; reservations are not needed for that pavilion.

Dunwoody City Council members Stacey Harris (lfar left), John Heneghan and Tom Lambert at the new athletic fields. Credit: Courtesy/City of Dunwoody Credit: Courtesy/City of Dunwoody

“The amphitheater looks great and will open up exciting new opportunities for programming,” Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said in a statement. “Even though we can’t schedule any performances right now, we encourage people to stop by and check out the venue.”

Construction at Brook Run began in April 2019 following public input and the passage of two parks master plans. The park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road and covers 110 acres.

