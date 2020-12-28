New Buckhead security plan could cost $1.6M; councilors donating $125K

Atlanta City Council members J.P. Matzigkeit, Howard Shook and Matt Westmoreland on Monday announced they were putting funds from their office budgets toward the initiative. Shook and Matzigkeit both represent Buckhead council districts. Westmoreland holds a citywide post.

“Securing Buckhead’s commercial corridor is integral to the quality of life for all Atlanta residents, as well as the millions of those who visit Atlanta every year,” Matzigkeit said in a statement. “The Buckhead Security Plan is the fastest and most comprehensive way to address Buckhead crime.”

Shook, who issued a sharp rebuke of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration after last week’s shooting, said his contribution is “on behalf of Kennedy Maxie.”

“Far too many of our residents don’t feel safe, and too many of our men and women in uniform don’t feel supported,” Westmoreland said in a statement. “This plan aims to change that.”

The initiative also hopes to bolster the Crime Stoppers reward pool and tip line in Buckhead and implement a communications system to connect Atlanta police with private security teams in Buckhead.

The Buckhead Security Plan also includes a list of 20 policy proposals, mostly related to enforcement and increasing support for APD. They include cracking down on “party houses,” enforcing the city’s noise ordinance and checking building permits of “problematic establishments” in Buckhead. A full list is available online.