Need a job? Drive-thru job fair to offer hundreds of positions

More than 20 employers are looking to fill hundreds of jobs and are making the interview process as safe and easy as possible.
Jobseekers will have the opportunity to meet employers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Infinite Energy Center Parking Deck during a Better Work Gwinnett drive-thru job fair. The jobs are available in various industries and levels, and pay could range anywhere from $10 to $35 an hour depending on the position.
Participants will drive through the parking deck in their cars, interacting from their windows with employers at booths. The employers and jobseekers will use QR codes to share information about one another.
Better Work Gwinnett is a project born during the pandemic by the Gwinnett Workforce Initiative. The initiative is a collaboration between the nonprofit Georgia Center for Opportunity and several other organizations with a goal of placing people in jobs.
With about 30,000 jobless people in Gwinnett County, the initiative hopes to lower this number and fill 6,000 positions over the next three years by connecting jobseekers with employers, said Jace Brooks, director of the initiative.
“We actually have a number of employers that are having a difficult time finding employees, so making sure they have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with people that are looking for jobs is absolutely critical,” Brooks said.
Interested jobseekers can sign up for the event at Georgia Center for Opportunity’s website.
Here’s a list of employers currently signed up for the event:
- Ameris Banking
- Axiom Staffing
- Chick-Fil-A
- Childcare Careers
- Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA)
- Flexible Staffing of Georgia
- Gordon Food Service
- Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Hire Dynamics
- Lanier Islands
- Northside Hospital
- Paradigm Security Services
- Partners Personnel
- Randstad USA
- Resource Manufacturing
- SerKy Consulting
- Tucker Brewing
- United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia
- View Point Health
- Wagner Staffing
- Wonolo