Need a job? Drive-thru job fair to offer hundreds of positions

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to meet employers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Infinite Energy Center Parking Deck during a Better Work Gwinnett drive-thru job fair. The jobs are available in various industries and levels, and pay could range anywhere from $10 to $35 an hour depending on the position.

Participants will drive through the parking deck in their cars, interacting from their windows with employers at booths. The employers and jobseekers will use QR codes to share information about one another.