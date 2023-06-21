X

Neat Robinson sworn-in as interim Henry County Commissioner

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Stockbridge City Councilwoman Neat Robinson was sworn-in Tuesday as the interim commissioner for District 2 of the Henry County Commission.

Robinson replaces former Commissioner Dee Clemmons, who resigned from the seat last month. Robinson will serve until a special election is held later this year. She was recommended for the position by the Democratic Party Committee of Henry County.

“What I started in Stockbridge I want to continue that in Henry County as well,” Robinson said in remarks after her swearing in. “I do want to thank the Democratic Party ... They chose me as a the sole candidate to lead because they know that I’m able and will be able to work across the aisles.”

A state law allows the Henry political party affiliated with a board member whose term is not up to recommend an interim nominee when there is a vacancy.

Four members of the board approved of Robinson’s appointment earlier this month, with District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas abstaining.

Robinson served one term on the Stockbridge City Council before losing her at-large seat in 2019.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shelia Poole

Marietta church under fire for ‘bait-and-switch’ pride flag billboards3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: 2-year-old critically injured in shooting at DeKalb apartment complex
54m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Trump allies pounce on Georgia election vulnerability report
1h ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Cox Enterprises launches new multimillion-dollar venture capital fund
21m ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Cox Enterprises launches new multimillion-dollar venture capital fund
21m ago

Peachtree Immediate Care to pay $1.6M to settle overbilling lawsuit
3h ago
The Latest

Atlanta City Council approves city’s historic budget
14h ago
Atlanta Planning Advisory Board backs training center referendum
20h ago
Training center opponents to file new referendum petition after original denied
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
16h ago
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top