Neat Robinson sworn-in as interim Henry County Commissioner

Former Stockbridge City Councilwoman Neat Robinson was sworn-in Tuesday as the interim commissioner for District 2 of the Henry County Commission.

Robinson replaces former Commissioner Dee Clemmons, who resigned from the seat last month. Robinson will serve until a special election is held later this year. She was recommended for the position by the Democratic Party Committee of Henry County.

“What I started in Stockbridge I want to continue that in Henry County as well,” Robinson said in remarks after her swearing in. “I do want to thank the Democratic Party ... They chose me as a the sole candidate to lead because they know that I’m able and will be able to work across the aisles.”

A state law allows the Henry political party affiliated with a board member whose term is not up to recommend an interim nominee when there is a vacancy.

Four members of the board approved of Robinson’s appointment earlier this month, with District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas abstaining.

Robinson served one term on the Stockbridge City Council before losing her at-large seat in 2019.