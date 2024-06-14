In the spirit of weather watches and warnings, the National Weather Service is testing a new alert system for dangerous heat conditions.

The HeatRisk tool is an “experimental color-numeric-based index that provides a forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over a 24-hour period,” according to the organization.

Credit: National Weather Service Credit: National Weather Service The Weather Service has a 5 point HeatRisk scale, with numbers and colors: 0 or Green: Little to no risk from expected heat. 1 or Yellow: Minor risk. 2 or Orange: Moderate risk. 3 or Red: Major health risk from hot weather. 4 or Magenta: Extreme conditions. This rating should be used rarely, the Weather Service said.

The Weather Service acknowledges that it gets hot in the summer, so this tool is beyond that. It attempts to flag conditions that are unusually hot for the time of year in your location. For example, will it be warmer than the highest recorded temperatures for a day or a week? The scale also factors in humidity, which can increase risk of health issues, or the presence of unusually warm overnight temperatures.

Learn more about the HeatRisk tool and check the current rating for Atlanta or Georgia

From the CDC: Heat and Health Tracker and a separate page on preventing heat-related illness

🥵Apparent temperatures will be in the triple digits for many locations over the weekend. For more heat related info and forecasts, head over to https://t.co/gG02HqH215 & https://t.co/bwJwNUlgSN pic.twitter.com/h2D7cGfJ6e — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 13, 2024

