Metro Atlanta

Naomi King, wife of A.D. King, has died

She represented the last of a King generation
Naomi King, sister-in-law of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attends a wreath-laying ceremony on the 55th anniversary his assassination at the King Center Monday, April 4, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Naomi King, sister-in-law of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attends a wreath-laying ceremony on the 55th anniversary his assassination at the King Center Monday, April 4, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
14 minutes ago

Naomi Ruth Barber King, the widow of the Rev. Alfred Daniel (A.D.) King and the founder of a service foundation bearing his name, has died.

Known as Butterfly because of her love for butterfly pins and jewelry, she was 92.

“Our beloved and cherished Butterfly has taken flight,” her daughter Alveda King said. “Words cannot express our joy and sorrow. Thank you for your love and prayers.”

Alveda King said she died “peacefully” Thursday. A private family memorial service will be held March 15. The family has not released details of a public service scheduled for March 16.

Her passing marks the close of a generational chapter for the King family.

Each sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and their spouses have died.

Bernice King and her aunt, Naomi King, A.D. King's widow, watch as a wreath is placed at Ebenezer Baptist Church during a 2013 ceremony.

Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC

Naomi King’s husband A.D. King drowned in 1969.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister Christine King Farris died in June of 2023. Her husband Isaac Newton Farris Sr. died in 2017.

In a statement by the King Center, the organization noted that Naomi King was a strong supporter of the family and its work. For years, she worked in the King Center’s bookstore and regularly traveled with Coretta Scott King.

“She continued her work with youth at The King Center, serving 10 years as a consistent panelist for Students with King,” the King Center wrote. “The students were often intrigued by her presence and were always eager to ask her personal questions about the King family and her relationship with Dr. and Mrs. King.”

Naomi Ruth Barber was born on Nov. 17, 1931, in Dothan, Alabama.

She was raised by her mother, Bessie Barber.

In 1944, when she was 13, she and her mother moved to Atlanta.

She met A.D. King at a YMCA dance.

Naomi King, widow of the Rev. A.D. King, who was the brother of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., at the King Birth Home in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. A little more than a year after Martin Luther King Jr., was killed in Memphis, A.D. King, who had long toiled in his brother’s shadow, drowned in his swimming pool. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“I saw a charming young man in him,” she said in 2014. “He was very lovable and outgoing, and he had a wonderful personality.”

After graduating from Washington High School in 1949, she enrolled at Spelman College. She and A.D. married in June 1950. Spelman at the time had a rule that pregnant students were not allowed. When Naomi was pregnant with Alveda, who was born in 1951, she had to drop out.

A.D. worked a string of jobs, and his family settled into the King family home, now known as “The Birth Home.” Four more children — Alfred, Derek, Esther and Vernon — followed.

A.D. King, the younger brother of Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife Naomi, raised their children in the King Birth Home before moving to Birmingham in the early 1960s. They were the last family members to live in the home.

icon to expand image

In 1961, A.D. took over as pastor of First Baptist Church of Ensley, just outside Birmingham, Alabama.

Before Birmingham, his civil rights activities had been limited. But he and his church would play a key role in Birmingham, where he was arrested several times. In 1963, their Birmingham home was bombed.

The family moved to Kentucky in 1965 after A.D. took a job as pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Louisville. There, he formed the Kentucky Christian Leadership Conference and fought for fair housing. On occasion, he would travel with his brother, and he was with Martin in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

“She bravely endured the bombings of their Birmingham home and one of the churches her husband pastored in Louisville,” the King Center wrote in a statement. “She continued to support Rev. A.D. King until his untimely death in 1969, which she publicly labeled, a murder.”

On July 21, 1969, 15 months after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, A.D.’s body was discovered in the bottom of the family’s swimming pool.

Naomi King (right) hugs Lawrence Carter before the 48th Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Monday, January 18, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

icon to expand image

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Although the death was ruled accidental, his family has long believed that A.D. was murdered. Along with the passing of her husband, three of Naomi King’s children died before her.

“Losing my husband was one degree of sadness,” Naomi King said in 2014. “But losing three children was even more heartbreaking. You never get over it.”

In 2008, Naomi created the A.D. King Foundation. It is dedicated to the empowerment of youth and women and the advancement of strategies for nonviolent social change.

Naomi King, wife of A.D. King, brother of Martin Luther King Jr. plays bridge during University Bridge Club’s weekly game at Quality Living Services (QLS) in Atlanta on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

“Mrs. King set an example of courage, resilience and grace in the face of injustice, uncertainty and heartache,” the A.D. King Foundation wrote in a statement. In 2022, the foundation released a documentary about her that built on those themes, The Butterfly Queen: From Tragedy to Peace.

“As we grieve her departure from this life, we do so with hope and gratitude. We thank God for the blessing of our beloved Naomi King who modeled Jesus’ love, serving as an anchor of our community and an inspiration to many around the world.”

King is survived by Alveda King; a son, Derek King; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“I know she is in a better place. When I look at pictures of her from the good days, I know she is rejoicing,” said granddaughter Celeste Beal. “Knowing that she is not in pain, I am not sad. I don’t feel like I lost her, she gained a body that matches her spirit.”

Instead of gifts and flowers, the family is asking that donations, as well as condolences, be sent to the A.D. King Foundation.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory2h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
2h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
1h ago
Goodwill of North Georgia receives $300K from the Coca-Cola Foundation
4h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Nice, warm afternoon ahead
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
2h ago