Mysterious hepatitis found in “several” Georgia children

During a Georgia Department of Public Health board meeting, state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek said the cases in Georgia are among a total of 109 cases reported in 25 states. DPH did not say how many children in the state are being studied for the mysterious hepatitis or whether any have died.

The cases first came to light when officials in Alabama contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about nine hepatitis cases among young children there last October. The CDC issued an alert, citing the nine hepatitis cases in Alabama, in late April. Since then, Drenzek said about 300 suspected cases have been reported in 24 other countries.