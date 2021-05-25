More than 400 jobs available at Mall of Georgia job fair

The Buford mall will hold a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 5 in Dillard’s Court. Jobseekers will be able to learn more about 400 full- and part-time positions and complete on-site interviews.

More than 25 stores and restaurants on the property will participate in the job fair. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services and Gwinnett Police Department will also take part in the job fair.