More than 400 jobs available at Mall of Georgia job fair

Like retailers across metro Atlanta, stores in the Mall of Georgia need workers.
The Buford mall will hold a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 5 in Dillard’s Court. Jobseekers will be able to learn more about 400 full- and part-time positions and complete on-site interviews.
More than 25 stores and restaurants on the property will participate in the job fair. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services and Gwinnett Police Department will also take part in the job fair.
Participating stores include Aerie, Dillard’s, Finish Line, Macy’s, Palmetto Moon, Sephora, The Cheesecake Factory and Von Maur. A spokesperson for the mall could not provide a pay range for the positions, given the number of participating retailers.
Mall personnel encourage jobseekers to bring their resumes and wear business-casual attire. Unvaccinated individuals will be encouraged to wear masks. A full list of stores that will participate in the job fair is available on the mall’s website.