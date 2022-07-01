More monkeypox cases reported in Georgia, vaccines on the way

Georgia’s first-ever case was announced in early June. While several of the cases here are associated with either international travel or traveling to a recent conference in Chicago, more recent cases were not associated with travel, according to DPH.

None of the 11 Georgia cases are associated with each other, according to DPH. Those who have the virus have been asked to isolate until the rash has fully resolved, and public health staff are reaching out to their potential contacts for testing.

U.S. health officials recently announced it was expanding the pool of people who are advised to get vaccinated to anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, and to include those who may realize on their own that they could have been infected.

That can include men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading.

While most cases so far are among gay and bisexual men, health officials emphasize that anyone can contract the virus through close personal contact. Lobelo said it’s important to raise awareness and provide information about monkeypox that avoids stigma.

Christopher Pride, director of clinical care at Positive Impact Health Centers, which provides HIV specialty care and support services, said clinicians are talking to patients about monkeypox as part of a “larger conversation about sexual health.” He said they are screening patients for the virus, and also working on an awareness campaign.

He also expressed concern about singling out men who have sex with men.

“Identifying certain demographics is helpful. But we need to keep an open mind to say it can be anyone that’s having sex or direct contact. For example, even like maybe a concert where people may be all over each other cheering for the artists could be a risk,” he said.

Georgia officials expect to receive 1,284 doses during the coming days, with each dose planned as a first dose, with more coming for the second dose. More will likely continue to arrive. DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the department is still working out the logistics on how and where exactly it will be administered.

CDC officials have sought to reassure the public that the outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S. is nothing like COVID-19, which blindsided the country more than two years ago. There were no vaccines or antiviral treatments to fight the virus in 2020.

Monkeypox, on the other hand, has been known to scientists since the late 1950s. Scientists and health authorities also have extensive experience fighting smallpox, which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is in the same virus family as smallpox though it is much milder.

Georgia’s first doses of the two-dose vaccine have already been administered to people considered at high risk of exposure, including lab workers, physicians, and those considered a “high-risk contact” to someone infected with the virus, according to DPH.

After deploying only about 9,000 doses of vaccine, U.S. officials on Tuesday said they are increasing the amount of Jynneos vaccine they are making available, allocating 56,000 doses immediately and about 240,000 more over the coming weeks. They promised more than 1 million more over the coming months.

Jynneos, a newer vaccine, has never been used on this scale, and federal health officials said they would watch for unexpected side effects.

Monkeypox facts

— Monkeypox is a viral disease that is rarely fatal. It is similar to smallpox but less contagious and less severe.

— Monkeypox can be spread during intimate contact between people, including through sex, kissing, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores. It can also be spread via shared objects such as towels and bedding.

— Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, back pain, muscle aches and low energy. The virus can go on to cause rash and lesions.

— The virus enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, the eyes, nose, and mouth

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention